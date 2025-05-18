Iran open to strengthening trust and ties with EU - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Iran sees no obstacles to enhancing mutual trust and developing relations with European Union member states, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said at the Tehran Dialogue forum held today in Tehran, Trend reports.

Araghchi emphasized that the European side could play a constructive and effective role in regional development if it pursues a responsible and forward-looking strategy. He noted that Tehran is prepared to open a new chapter in its relations with Europe, provided that European countries demonstrate an independent and genuine political will.

"In recent years, an excessive focus on differences rather than shared goals has limited the potential for cooperation," he stated.

It is worth noting that on November 29, 2024, the first round of dialogue between Iran’s deputy foreign minister and his counterparts from the UK, France, and Germany took place in Geneva. Subsequent rounds were held on January 13–14, 2025, and February 24, with the latest meeting taking place on May 16 in Istanbul. The discussions have primarily focused on Iran's nuclear program.