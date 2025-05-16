CIS intelligence chiefs chart course for deeper regional security cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ On May 16th the Chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, participated in the 56th meeting of the Council of heads of security and special service agencies of the CIS member states held in Dushanbe, the capital of the Republic of Tajikistan, Trend reports.

Before the event the heads of delegations of the CIS countries were received by the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, after which the meeting began.

The main topic of discussion of the meeting was the importance of conducting a joint fight against international terrorism, transnational organized crime and cybercrime, religious extremism and radicalism and illicit drug trafficking in the CIS, as well as the importance of exchanging information between special service agencies in order to timely neutralize external threats faced by the countries of the region. It was noted that in order to align the activities of the security agencies of the CIS countries in the above-mentioned areas with the challenges of the modern era all opportunities should be mobilized and the forces and means of the agencies should always be used effectively to eliminate situations that negatively affect security.

During the event a broad exchange of views was held on the future prospects and strategy of mutual relations of the special services of the CIS countries, as well as the tasks ahead.