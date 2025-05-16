KazMunayGas sees strong growth in oil and gas production in 1Q2025
Photo: KazMunayGas
KazMunayGas has seen a significant uptick in oil and gas production when stacked up against the same period last year. The company came out with growth in oil transportation and refining volumes as well. The most significant improvements came about at the Tengiz field, where production took off thanks to the rollout of a third-generation plant as part of an ongoing expansion project. At the Karachaganak field, oil production picked up a bit, thanks to improved crude gas injection techniques being rolled out.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy