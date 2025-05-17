IX Florida Keys Int'l Competition honors Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17.​ The IX Florida Keys International Music Competition, a staple in the United States, is this year tipping its hat to the 140th anniversary of the remarkable Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The competition welcomes musicians—both professionals and amateurs—of various age groups. Candidates must first register on the competition’s official website and submit video recordings of their performances to the organizers. Winners in different categories will be chosen by a jury composed of well-known performers and educators. Selected participants will perform at a gala concert held in Carnegie Hall in New York in November. Additionally, some winners will have the opportunity to perform for a wide European audience.

The gala concert will be organized by the Azerbaijani-American Cultural Association of Florida, with support from the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Notably, the competition was established in honor of prominent Azerbaijani composer Jovdat Hajiyev and is held annually. The founders of the competition include Parvin Muradova, director of education and culture for the Azerbaijani-American Cultural Association operating in Florida and daughter of notable cultural figures Jovdat Hajiyev and Amina Dilbazi, as well as Kai Lang, Vivian Fang Liu, and Tohfa Eminova, president of the Azerbaijani-American Cultural Association.

The competition aims to identify young talents, support their development, and promote Azerbaijan’s rich musical heritage.

More detailed information about the competition is available at: https://www.floridakeyscompetition.com/

