Azerbaijan's Pardon Commission wraps up current year's meetings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16.​ The 7th and final meeting of Azerbaijan's Presidential Pardon Commission for this year was held today, Alimammad Nuriyev a member of the commission told Trend.

He indicated that an excess of 100 appeals were deliberated upon during the convening of today's assembly.



Nuriyev indicated that the current fiscal year's convenings of the commission have been comprehensively synthesized.

"The list of appeals that were given an opinion will be submitted to President Ilham Aliyev," added the official.

To note, in the recent convening of the Pardon Commission, an aggregate exceeding 800 appeals underwent meticulous evaluation and deliberation.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel