President Ilham Aliyev makes phone call to President of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. On May 17, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The head of state congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday, wishing him robust health and continued success in his presidential activities.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the sustainable development of Kazakhstan and the growth of its international prestige under the leadership of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state praised the development of the strategic partnership based on friendship and fraternity between the two countries across various fields and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.