KazMunayGas reports major financial contribution to Kazakhstan’s National Fund in 2024
KazMunayGas, the big cheese of Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector, really put its money where its mouth is in 2024, shelling out a hefty sum in taxes and mandatory payments to fatten up the state budget and National Fund. This encompasses the fruits of joint ventures, underscoring the company's pivotal part in keeping the nation's economic ship steady. In addition to its bottom line, KazMunayGas is all about keeping the environment in tip-top shape, lending a hand to boost the ecological landscape while also rolling up its sleeves to create jobs and back social initiatives.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy