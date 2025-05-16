European order faces pressure from multiple fronts - EUCO President

TIRANA, Albania, May 16. The rules-based order in Europe is being undermined from many sides now, European Council (EUCO) President António Costa said during the opening plenary session of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in the Albanian capital, Trend reports.

“Today's meeting is very fitting. A new Europe in a new world. I believe that is the main question for the European political community today. What is Europe's role in this new world?

After the end of the Second World War, we built a new global order based on the United Nations Charter, international law, and increasing trade and cooperation. That international order was not perfect, but it provided a solid framework for peace and growing prosperity, especially here in Europe. Now, that rules-based order is being undermined from many sides,” he said.

Costa stressed that Russia's aggression against Ukraine brought large-scale war back to the European continent.

"This war is an assault on the international community, on all the principles with whom dear black national sovereignty, the inviolability of international borders, and territorial integrity," he added.

He also underscored that for decades, international trade and economic cooperation connected peoples and spread mutual prosperity.

"Now, that interdependency is being turned into an instrument of power and pressure," he concluded.

