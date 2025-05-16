KazMunayGas, DeGolyer & MacNaughton view new paths for energy sector cooperation

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov sat down with DeGolyer and MacNaughton CEO John Wallace to chew the fat about broadening their partnership in assessing oil and gas reserves, training specialists, and keeping their ear to the ground on global energy trends. Both sides were all ears about boosting KazMunayGas's investment allure.

