Azerbaijan's Presidential Pardon Commission to hold its next meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. The next meeting of the Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan will take place today, the commission member Rashad Majid told Trend.

This will signify the seventh convening orchestrated by the commission within the present calendar year.



To note, the meeting has already convened on six distinct occasions in the year 2025, meticulously evaluating an excess of 600 submissions pertaining to clemency considerations.

