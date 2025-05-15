Uzbekistan’s tourist traffic to Thailand grows substantially in 1Q2025

Photo: National Statistical Committee

In the first quarter of 2025, the number of Uzbek citizens traveling to Thailand for tourism purposes surged to 13,500, marking a significant increase compared to the previous year. According to data from Uzbekistan’s National Statistical Committee, the rise reflects a growing interest in Thailand for leisure, family visits, business, and other reasons.

