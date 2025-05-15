Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 15, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 37 currencies increased, and 7 currencies decreased compared to May 14.

As for CBI, $1 equals 571,283 rials, and one euro is 640,066 rials, while on May 14, one euro was 637,205 rials.

Currency Rial on May 15 Rial on May 14 1 US dollar USD 571,283 570,153 1 British pound GBP 759,817 757,027 1 Swiss franc CHF 680,176 677,897 1 Swedish króna SEK 58,730 58,593 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,146 55,028 1 Danish krone DKK 85,784 85,419 1 Indian rupee INR 6,692 6,691 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,557 155,249 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,857,941 1,854,975 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,809 202,592 100 Japanese yen JPY 389,785 385,928 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,179 73,130 1 Omani rial OMR 1,483,858 1,481,037 1 Canadian dollar CAD 409,062 408,458 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 337,937 338,460 1 South African rand ZAR 31,308 31,124 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,737 14,700 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,108 7,094 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,946 156,635 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,609 43,531 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 368,229 368,980 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,342 152,041 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,519,370 1,516,364 1 Singapore dollar SGD 439,555 437,672 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 470,068 469,502 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,115 19,078 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 272 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 418,047 417,976 1 Libyan dinar LYD 103,871 104,268 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,270 79,131 100 Thai baht THB 1,709,062 1,714,512 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 133,143 131,914 1,000 South Korean won KRW 408,239 401,821 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 805,759 804,165 1 euro EUR 640,066 637,205 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 112,412 112,096 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,434 208,016 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,486 34,291 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,113 8,156 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,477 174,102 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,049 335,377 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,023,609 1,022,273 1 Tajik somoni TJS 55,048 55,006 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,846 162,940 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,129 6,134

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 803,017 rials and $1 costs 716,723 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 781,145 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,201 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 829,000–832,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials.

