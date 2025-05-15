Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran Materials 15 May 2025 10:30 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 15

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 15, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 37 currencies increased, and 7 currencies decreased compared to May 14.

As for CBI, $1 equals 571,283 rials, and one euro is 640,066 rials, while on May 14, one euro was 637,205 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 15

Rial on May 14

1 US dollar

USD

571,283

570,153

1 British pound

GBP

759,817

757,027

1 Swiss franc

CHF

680,176

677,897

1 Swedish króna

SEK

58,730

58,593

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,146

55,028

1 Danish krone

DKK

85,784

85,419

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,692

6,691

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,557

155,249

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,857,941

1,854,975

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,809

202,592

100 Japanese yen

JPY

389,785

385,928

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,179

73,130

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,483,858

1,481,037

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

409,062

408,458

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

337,937

338,460

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,308

31,124

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,737

14,700

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,108

7,094

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,946

156,635

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,609

43,531

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

368,229

368,980

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,342

152,041

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,519,370

1,516,364

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

439,555

437,672

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

470,068

469,502

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,115

19,078

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

272

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

418,047

417,976

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

103,871

104,268

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,270

79,131

100 Thai baht

THB

1,709,062

1,714,512

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

133,143

131,914

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

408,239

401,821

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

805,759

804,165

1 euro

EUR

640,066

637,205

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

112,412

112,096

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,434

208,016

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,486

34,291

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,113

8,156

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,477

174,102

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,049

335,377

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,023,609

1,022,273

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

55,048

55,006

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,846

162,940

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,129

6,134

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 803,017 rials and $1 costs 716,723 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 781,145 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,201 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 829,000–832,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials.

