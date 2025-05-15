Uzbek company eager to seize new opportunities in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. We want to enter the Azerbaijani market and cooperate with local companies, Vadim Pulatov, sales manager of the Uzbek EuroPack company, told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the third day of the 18th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 30th anniversary Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan) in Baku.

He provided information about the company he represents.

"We produce bottles, glasses, and glasses for companies that produce alcoholic beverages. We also decorate them and prepare labels for bottles or glasses.

We export our products to various countries. Currently, we want to enter the Azerbaijani market and cooperate with its companies. Because we have not been able to enter the Azerbaijani market so far. This is my first visit to Baku. Here we will consider cooperation opportunities with relevant companies," the company representative emphasized.

