Iran unveils funds for several development projects inaugurated in its Kermanshah Province

In Iran’s Kermanshah Province, a whole host of major projects, totaling nearly 77 trillion rials (around $134 million), have been rolled out, featuring a mix of new energy, industrial, and agricultural facilities that are sure to make waves. The ceremony, graced by President Masoud Pezeshkian, shone a spotlight on the hard work to ramp up local production, create jobs, and lay the groundwork for better infrastructure.

