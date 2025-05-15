Kazakhstan aims for transit leadership with airport overhaul in nation's Kostanay

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov highlighted the planned rehabilitation of Arkalyk Airport during his visit to the Kostanay Region, highlighting its key importance in regional transport. Reconstruction of the terminal, runway, and infrastructure is part of the project, and it is scheduled to start this year. Following orders from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Bektenov also checked in on the status of other national development projects, such as those involving renewable energy, energy modernization, and road renovations.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register