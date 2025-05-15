Court screens footage of occupation of Zilanli village and Zangilan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Baku Military Court on Thursday screened video footage recorded during the occupation of Zilanli village in the Gubadli district and the Zangilan district by Armenian armed forces, Trend reports.

The footage opened with disturbing scenes showing the bodies of Azerbaijani police officers who had been killed and burned.

In the video, Armenian soldiers speak directly to the camera, saying: "We have taken this height. From here to that side is Iran. From now on, we will go to Zangilan. Over there – on the Araz side – is Zangilan. We have fulfilled the will of our ancestors, we have achieved our goal."

The footage also shows Armenian army personnel singing the song “Rise, Dashnak Dro” against the backdrop of a flag bearing the inscription “Dashnaktsutyun,” referring to the Armenian Revolutionary Federation.

The trial concerns several Armenian nationals accused of grave crimes, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, forcible seizure and retention of power, terrorism, and financing terrorism—all stemming from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The trial will continue on May 16.