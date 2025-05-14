Azerbaijan keeping up registration for VI Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The registration process for the VI Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth of Azerbaijan is ongoing, Trend reports via the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan.

The camp will take place on August 3-9 in the city of Khankendi and will be dedicated to the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty".

In a short period after the announcement of the registration start, over 100 applications have already been received from youth representatives.

The large number of applications is a clear example of the particular interest in the project, the growth of its international reputation, and the desire of Azerbaijani youth living abroad to see the liberated territories, learn more about their homeland, and witness its development firsthand.

To participate, the application form must be completed and sent by May 31, 2025, through the page www.diaspor.gov.az/qeydiyyat. The selection process will be conducted in two stages—through the submission of applications and video interviews.

Current information about the registration process, the camp program, participant selection, and other important aspects can be found on the website: www.diaspor.gov.az.

For additional information:

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel.: +994 12 493 10 54

WhatsApp: +994 51 867 36 02

To date, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, in collaboration with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, has organized five summer camps for diaspora youth in the cities of Shaki, Shamakhi, Shusha, Nakhchivan, and Lachin. Youth from more than 60 countries participated in these camps.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel