Azerbaijan's coffers overflowing with social insurance contributions in 4M2025

Azerbaijan’s social insurance revenues hit the ground running, reaching 2.38 billion manat ($1.4 billion) from January to April 2025, marking a solid 12.3 percent increase year-on-year. The uptick is tied to a surge in formal jobs and the nitty-gritty of wage reporting. Unemployment and health insurance contributions also saw strong growth.

