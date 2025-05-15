Albania’s accession to EU is our common goal - António Costa

TIRANA, Albania, May 15. Albania’s accession to the European Union is our common goal, said President of the European Council António Costa at a press conference ahead of the Sixth European Political Community Summit, set to take place on May 16 in Tirana, Trend reports.

“The Western Balkans are the most important geopolitical investment we are making. Now is the right time, and it’s up to us how quickly we can move this process forward,” Costa said.

He noted that Albania represents the momentum behind EU enlargement and is making steady progress toward EU membership.

“This week’s election results once again confirmed the Albanian people’s strong desire to join the European Union. Albania’s accession is our shared goal. The question isn’t if or how—but when. You know what needs to be done, and I urge you to stay focused on the goal and complete the remaining key reforms.”

Costa emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum and accelerating progress on EU-related reforms, especially in the areas of rule of law and anti-corruption.

“We’re also united on the international stage and committed to deepening our cooperation on security and defense. The recent launch of the first EU-Albania security and defense dialogue is a strong example of this close coordination,” he added.

Costa also highlighted another major event taking place this week - the European Political Community summit, which will bring together more than 40 European leaders.

“This will be the first high-level meeting of its kind in this part of Europe, and I want to commend the excellent organization. I’m looking forward to a productive day and to tomorrow’s discussions,” he said.