Azerbaijan's rail freight transport declines while passenger numbers rise in 4M2025
Azerbaijan’s railway sector transported over 5 million tons of freight and nearly 3 million passengers in the first four months of 2025, with freight transport declining while passenger numbers rose significantly. Overall cargo and passenger transportation increased by about 3 percent and 6 percent, respectively.
