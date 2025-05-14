Azerbaijan puts green transition and connectivity goals in focus at London forum (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ An investment outlook session titled “Azerbaijan: emerging gateway to green growth and connectivity” was held in London, UK, as part of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) Annual Meeting, the Ministry of Economy told Trend reports.

The event focused on Azerbaijan’s green investment potential and regional development outlook.

The session brought together key stakeholders, including Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Deputy Minister of Energy Elnur Sultanov, Masdar’s Chief Financial Officer Mazin Khan, and McKinsey & Company’s Senior Partner Yermolai Solzhenitsyn. The discussion, moderated by EBRD’s Head for Azerbaijan, Natalie Mouravidze, addressed topics such as regional cooperation, the green energy transition, and public-private partnerships.

Azerbaijan’s strategic role as an energy hub in the emerging green energy corridor was highlighted, with particular emphasis on attracting private sector investment and ensuring a sustainable energy supply. The agreements reached during COP29, hosted by Azerbaijan last year, were noted as promoting regional cooperation in the green energy transition.

The country’s renewable energy resources, favorable business environment, and ongoing projects involving both local and international investors were showcased as key factors driving growth. The session also underlined the importance of using green energy in industrial zones, localization of production, and investing in renewable energy projects.

Additionally, participants discussed the Middle Corridor connecting Asia and Europe, with Azerbaijan expressing its interest in enhancing the transit potential of this route. It was noted that this connectivity strengthens Azerbaijan’s economic and trade ties with Central Asia and other regional partners.

Efforts to boost the transport and transit capacity of routes passing through Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea were also underscored. The synergy created in the Alat Free Economic Zone between transit and industrial areas was presented as a driver of regional economic potential.

Investors were invited to engage in active cooperation with Azerbaijan across various sectors including the digital economy, green energy transition, logistics, and industry.

