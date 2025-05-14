Asan İmza sees surge in taxpayer certificates for 4M2025

From January to April 2025, a total of 161,897 Asan Imza certificates were issued to taxpayers, with over 210,000 individuals visiting service centers for more than 330,000 services. The majority of services focused on assisting with tax declarations, activity suspensions, and registration processes, while nearly 784,000 SMS messages were sent as part of preventive information campaigns.

