OPEC expects steady growth in NGLs through 2026

Global oil supply from non-OPEC+ producers is expected to grow steadily in 2026, led by the United States, Brazil, Canada, and Argentina, according to OPEC’s latest outlook. The report also forecasts modest gains in natural gas liquids, while output in parts of Europe and Asia Pacific is set to decline.

