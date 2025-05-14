EBRD fuels Kazakhstan’s green transition with loan to Home Credit Bank

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a senior loan to Home Credit Bank Kazakhstan (HCBK) to support green lending practices. This loan is part of the Kazakhstan Green Economy Financing Facility II, which aims to promote renewable energy adoption and improve energy efficiency. HCBK will use the funds to help clients choose energy-efficient technologies. The project also highlights the EBRD's commitment to gender-responsive lending and is backed by the Climate Investment Funds, aligning with global sustainability goals.

