Azerbaijan faces decrease in metro passengers for 4M2025
Between the first four months of 2025, a whopping 73.3 million passengers hopped on the metro services in Azerbaijan. This represents a dip of 0.9 percent (0.7 million) when stacked against the same time frame last year.
