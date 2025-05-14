Second day of Postal Leaders' Forum: dedicated to postal delivery and digitization processes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The Forum of Europe and CIS Postal Leaders is being held in Baku, organized by the Universal Postal Union, with the support of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and Azerpost LLC, operating within the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON), since May 13, Trend reports.

The three-day event focuses on trends in the global postal supply chain, digital applications, and the implementation of sustainable logistics practices. High-ranking postal officials from dozens of countries and representatives from renowned companies are participating, aiming to contribute to the development of postal systems in the context of modern trends.

Vice President of the International Business Development and Automation Systems Department at Japan’s Toshiba Corporation Yuichiro Ishibashi shared his thoughts on Azerbaijan's digitalization strategy and postal system.

“The key point I have heard is that the Azerbaijani government has developed strategic documents regarding digitalization and the digital economy. For example, state services are provided through digital platforms, allowing people easy access to services through these applications. This is a very important step, meaning that the Azerbaijani people are well-versed in new and digital technologies.

At the same time, Azerbaijan Post – the national postal operator of the country – has a rich historical heritage and a specific business model. However, it does not limit its activities to traditional postal services alone; it strives to develop delivery services by collaborating with international e-commerce platforms. Azerbaijan Post is also interested in applying new and digital technologies and demonstrates a positive approach in this field.

Overall, Azerbaijan is developing very rapidly. There is a noticeable interest in new technologies in the country, along with a positive approach towards improving services and the quality of life,” the Japanese guest added.

