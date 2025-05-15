Uzbekistan reaching new heights in energy transformation

Uzbekistan is turning the tide in its energy sector, reeling in big fish from abroad and raising the bar on its renewable energy goals. At a pivotal international gathering in Tashkent, the country’s energy minister laid all the cards on the table, showcasing impressive growth figures and unveiling ambitious plans for a cleaner, greener future.

