Azerbaijan, Georgia dive into aquaculture partnership prospects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ Georgia and Azerbaijan see two key avenues for deepening cooperation in the aquaculture sector, said Archil Partsvania, Head of Aquaculture Development at the Department of Agricultural Policy and Rural Development of Georgia, Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel session on "International Challenges and Prospects for Regional Cooperation in the Field of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development" as part of the II International Forum of Agricultural Innovations in Baku, Partsvania highlighted two key areas for collaboration.

“The first area is education: creating a shared educational platform in both Azerbaijani and Georgian languages, not only for farmers but also for civil servants working in this sector, and this could be achieved through an online platform,” Partsvania said.