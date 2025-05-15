Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Georgia dive into aquaculture partnership prospects

Alyona Pavlenko
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ Georgia and Azerbaijan see two key avenues for deepening cooperation in the aquaculture sector, said Archil Partsvania, Head of Aquaculture Development at the Department of Agricultural Policy and Rural Development of Georgia, Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel session on "International Challenges and Prospects for Regional Cooperation in the Field of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development" as part of the II International Forum of Agricultural Innovations in Baku, Partsvania highlighted two key areas for collaboration.

“The first area is education: creating a shared educational platform in both Azerbaijani and Georgian languages, not only for farmers but also for civil servants working in this sector, and this could be achieved through an online platform,” Partsvania said.

He articulated that the secondary domain encompasses the replenishment of ichthyic populations, positing that collaborative initiatives with Azerbaijan in this sector would yield substantial advantages.

Partsvania also underscored that synergistic collaboration in aquaculture could generate advantageous outcomes for all stakeholders involved.

“Aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing branches of agriculture, and Georgia has strong potential for its development,” he added.

