Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan bring fresh touch to water and energy matters
Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan
A working meeting took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where energy and water management officials from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan put their heads together to discuss regional water and energy systems, along with key joint projects on the table.
