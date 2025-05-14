EBRD backs Türkiye’s earthquake recovery with new infrastructure package

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending 195 million euros in financing for vital infrastructure projects in the Turkish cities of Adiyaman and Hatay, both severely affected by the 2023 earthquakes, Trend reports.

Under the new package, 95 million euros will support the construction of wastewater and stormwater networks in Adiyaman. The remaining 100 million euros will go toward building the Arsuz sewerage network and the Ucgulluk wastewater treatment plant in Hatay.

The financing will be channeled through Türkiye’s Ministry of Treasury and Finance for the benefit of Adiyaman Municipality and Hatay Water and Sewerage Administration. Iller Bankasi, the agency overseeing municipal infrastructure projects in the region, will implement and supervise the works.

“The EBRD has already made available 1.3 billion euros in support of Türkiye’s earthquake-hit region,” said Elisabetta Falcetti, EBRD Managing Director for Türkiye. “Investing in water and wastewater systems in these cities is a vital step towards restoring the dignity, health and daily life of communities that have endured so much.”

The projects were announced during the EBRD’s 2025 Annual Meeting and Business Forum in London. They are part of the Bank’s broader 1.5 billion euro package aimed at reconstruction efforts, which also includes private-sector investments, SME support, and essential infrastructure such as a drinking water plant in Gaziantep.

The EBRD has been a key partner to Türkiye, investing over 22 billion euros in more than 480 projects since 2009, with a strong focus on the private sector.