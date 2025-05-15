EBRD unveils five-year strategy to boost support for Ukraine and green growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has adopted its Strategic and Capital Framework (SCF) for 2026–2030, setting out the bank’s priorities for the next five years, Trend reports.

The plan was approved by the EBRD Board of Governors during the institution’s 34th Annual Meeting and Business Forum in London.

The SCF outlines a continued commitment to Ukraine as a central priority, with the Bank aiming to scale up its support for the country’s wartime resilience and post-war reconstruction. Since the Russia-Ukraine war started in 2022, the EBRD has invested over 7 billion euros in Ukraine. A recent 4 billion euro capital increase will help sustain and grow this support.

Beyond Ukraine, the EBRD will expand its operations into sub-Saharan Africa and Iraq while maintaining its existing commitments across current regions. The strategy sets out three thematic priorities: accelerating the green transition, enhancing economic governance, and promoting human capital and equal opportunity.

Additionally, the bank will focus on deploying digital technologies and mobilising private capital to boost its impact.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso welcomed the approval, noting it reflects strong shareholder confidence in the Bank’s private-sector-driven model and its readiness to take on broader challenges with enhanced financial capacity.