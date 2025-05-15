Several countries sign up to take part in next CIS Games in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ Seven countries, with host nation Azerbaijan leading the charge, have thrown their hats in the ring for the upcoming third Commonwealth of Independent States Games (CIS Games), which are on the horizon for 2025, Trend reports.

Registration of national delegations is ongoing. As of now, 1,659 athletes representing seven countries across the CIS region have registered to compete in 23 different sports disciplines. The total number of registered delegation members has reached 2,385.

Six countries have confirmed participation in team sports, including football (under-16), 3x3 basketball, and volleyball. In individual sports such as wrestling, boxing, judo, and taekwondo, more than 100 athletes have already signed up.

In the initial phase, only delegations from CIS member states are being registered. In the second phase, registration will open for delegations from non-member countries that have been specially invited to take part in the Games. Overall, around 5,500 participants from 23 countries worldwide are expected to attend the event.

The third edition of the CIS Games will be held between September 28 and October 8 in seven cities across Azerbaijan—Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Sheki, Goygol, and Khankendi.

The organizers are putting their best foot forward, claiming that the Games will be a shining beacon of friendship, unity, and the spirit of sport among young athletes. They expect it to be a feather in the cap of the region’s sporting events.

Further details can be found on the official CIS Games website: https://cisgames2025.com/

