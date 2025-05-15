Azerbaijan's AAF bringing together auto aficionados over weekend

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. This weekend, the "Evolution of Speed" event is set to be a real barnburner, Trend reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation, with the support of Nazar Holding and the Baku City Executive Authority, a showcase of classic cars, speed demons, and supercars is set to hit the road.

On that account, on May 17, classic cars produced until 1985 will be showcased along Aziz Aliyev Street to the Double Gates, while on May 18, various types of speed cars and supercars will be exhibited.

The exhibition is free of charge.

Each of the cars is unique and will be presented in a special zone created along the street. Only the owners of the exhibited cars will be allowed to enter this area.

A designated spectator zone will be set up along the street, where the exhibition cars can be viewed.

Some spectators may have the opportunity to get a closer look at the cars. During the event, certain spectators, with the permission and invitation of the car owners, will be able to sit in the cars and explore them more closely.

The exhibition will be open for two days, from 11:00 to 19:00 (GMT +4). Spectators will have the opportunity to see the evolution of speed unfold before their eyes, from classic cars to speed demons, all while soaking up the electric atmosphere of the event.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel