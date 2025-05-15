Azerbaijan's economy grows by margin in 4M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15.​ Azerbaijan produced gross domestic product (GDP) worth 39.3 billion manat ($23.1 billion) from January through April 2025, which is 0.9 percent more compared to the same period last year.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee indicates that value added in the oil and gas sector decreased by 3.5 percent, while the non-oil and gas sector grew by 3.3 percent.

GDP distribution by sectors is as follows: 37.3 percent in industry, 9.9 percent in trade and vehicle repair, 7 percent in transportation and storage, 5.9 percent in construction, 3.3 percent in agriculture, forestry, and fishing, 2.8 percent in accommodation and food services, and 1.8 percent in information and communication. The remaining 21.7 percent came from other sectors. Net taxes on products and imports accounted for 10.3 percent of GDP.

GDP per capita amounted to 3,842 manat ($2,259).