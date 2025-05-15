EBRD to hold 2026 annual meeting in Latvia's Riga

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Latvian government have signed a memorandum of understanding confirming that the Bank’s 2026 Annual Meeting will be held in Riga on June 5-7, Trend reports.

The agreement sets out the organizational and logistical responsibilities for the event, which is expected to draw over 2,000 participants, including government officials, business leaders, and civil society representatives.

The 2026 meeting will be the EBRD’s 35th and will feature a programme including the Business Forum, sessions on Latvia’s investment climate, and the Donors’ Meeting.

Since 1992, the EBRD has invested approximately 1.2 billion euros in Latvia across 117 projects, focusing on energy, financial sector development, and export competitiveness.