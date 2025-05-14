Azerbaijan calling for no-strings-attached return to fold in PACE (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. A delegation led by Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov participated and delivered a speech at the 134th session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, held in Luxembourg on May 13–14, 2025, a source in the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During his speech, the deputy minister highlighted that negotiations on the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Inter-State Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia were finalized in March of this year.

He also emphasized that a key condition for signing the negotiated text is the need for Armenia to amend its constitution to eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan and called for the formal dissolution of the outdated and non-functional OSCE Minsk Group and its related structures.

Mammadov emphasized that Azerbaijan is all set to keep the lines of communication open with Armenia regarding this and other matters tied to the normalization process.

The deputy minister mentioned that the refusal to approve the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in January 2024 was legally groundless and contradicted the Committee of Ministers’ 2019 decision, which affirmed that all member states must participate equally in both statutory bodies of the Council of Europe.

He stressed the urgent need to resolve the situation to restore Azerbaijan’s unconditional participation in the PACE, which should serve as a platform for inter-parliamentary dialogue and cooperation.

On May 14, Mammadov also held meetings with the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe, Michael O'Flaherty, and the Director General for Human Rights and Rule of Law, Gianluca Esposito, exchanging views on issues of mutual interest.

