Uzbekistan, UAE’s Envirol discuss plans for Central Asia’s first waste-to-biofuel plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 14. On May 13, the Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, held a meeting with a delegation led by Elham Pourtangestani, CEO of Envirol, a UAE-based environmental company, Trend reports, citing the ministry

Envirol, established in Dubai in 2006, is a joint venture with the Government of Dubai. The company specializes in recycling used oil, with a daily processing capacity of over 500,000 liters. It operates as a subsidiary of the Alserkal Group.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the potential construction of Central Asia’s first waste-to-biofuel plant in Uzbekistan. The project aims to support the country’s transition toward greener technologies and sustainable energy solutions.

Both sides identified specific steps to ensure the successful and timely implementation of the initiative and reaffirmed their commitment to fostering long-term cooperation.