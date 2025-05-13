Azerbaijan to provide war veterans and martyrs' families with housing by 2030 - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The term of benefits for persons who were assigned disability in connection with the defense of territorial integrity, independence, and constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan during military operations conducted in 2020-2023, as well as for families of martyrs, is extended, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in coordination with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, should approve and implement an action plan on phased provision of housing or private houses to the following categories of persons (families) in 2021-2030:

- Those registered with the local executive authorities between January 1, 2014 and January 1, 2023 as persons in need of living space, who have been assigned a disability in connection with the protection of the territorial integrity, independence and constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, families of martyrs, as well as persons who became disabled in connection with participation in the liquidation of the consequences of the Chernobyl NPP accident (including performance of military duties or official duties), regardless of the date of registration;

- persons who received disabilities in connection with the defense of the territorial integrity, independence, constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the course of military operations conducted in 2020-2023, and families of shehidis registered with local executive authorities as in need of housing.

The Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan based on proposals of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall ensure inclusion of funds required for implementation of the action plan specified in part 1 of this order in the draft distribution of state capital investments (investment expenditures) of the state budget for 2021, and in 2022-2030 - annually in the process of drawing up the state budget within the framework of state capital investments (investment expenditures).