EBRD reveals landmark investments to transform Kyrgyzstan’s green economy and trade
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has thrown its hat in the ring with a financial commitment of up to $23 million to Demir Bank in Kyrgyzstan. This funding is set to light a fire under trade and give a leg up to green innovation, backing local businesses and environmental initiatives through the Green Economy Financing Facility and the Trade Facilitation Program.
