EBRD reveals landmark investments to transform Kyrgyzstan’s green economy and trade

Photo: EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has thrown its hat in the ring with a financial commitment of up to $23 million to Demir Bank in Kyrgyzstan. This funding is set to light a fire under trade and give a leg up to green innovation, backing local businesses and environmental initiatives through the Green Economy Financing Facility and the Trade Facilitation Program.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register