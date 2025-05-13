New power stations set to energize Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Azerbaijan is preparing to commission new power stations with a total capacity of 500 megawatts in its territories liberated from occupation, said Javid Abdullayev, Director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency under the Ministry of Energy, Trend reports.

Speaking at the conference “Development Prospects of Smart Villages: Systematic and Institutional Agro and Green Approaches Through the Eyes of Diplomats” held as part of the Caspian Agro exhibition in Baku, Abdullayev shared updates on ongoing energy initiatives.

“Major projects are being implemented in the liberated areas of Azerbaijan. We are currently working intensively on a solar power plant that we began constructing together with bp.

At present, we are preparing to build power stations with a capacity of 100 megawatts in Jabrayil. The liberated territories of Azerbaijan possess significant hydro potential. In this direction, we expect to commission around 500 megawatts of capacity. These are quite substantial figures at the national level.

We are implementing similar initiatives in Nakhchivan as part of plans to transform it into a green energy zone. One of the world’s leading companies has been involved in developing this concept. We plan to present the concept very soon,” said Abdullayev.

