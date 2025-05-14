EU drives green innovation and business in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau
Photo: EU Delegation to Kazakhstan
EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Aleska Simkic, concluded a visit to the Mangystau region, meeting local officials, business leaders, and educational representatives. Discussions focused on investment, tourism, and transportation. Simkic visited key ports, Aktau and Kuryk, to explore sustainable logistics projects and green technologies.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy