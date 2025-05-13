Uzbekneftegaz, French firm explore strategic energy alliance at OGU 2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 13. Uzbekneftegaz management and the French company XP-GROUP met on the sidelines of the 27th International Exhibition “Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan - OGU 2025” and the International Energy Forum and discussed issues of energy cooperation, Trend reports.

Talks focused on increasing hydrocarbon reserves and production, modernizing operations, and reducing environmental impact. The sides also discussed investment opportunities and the introduction of advanced technologies to boost efficiency and sustainability in oil and gas fields.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to establish mutually beneficial and long-term cooperation.

OGU 2025: INTERNATIONAL OIL AND GAS DIALOGUE IN TASHKENT. The 27th International Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan Exhibition - OGU 2025 will unfold its exposition on May 13-15, 2025, at the new venue - CAEx Uzbekistan, in Tashkent, as part of UEW 2025 - Uzbekistan Energy Week.