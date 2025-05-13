Kazakhstan edges closer to major breakthrough in national geological mapping

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is nearing the completion of its 2019-2024 State Program for Geological and Geophysical Exploration, covering 2.014 million square kilometers (91.6 percent of the target area). The program aims to enhance investment in subsoil resources, promote sustainable mineral development, and ensure full geological coverage by 2026.

