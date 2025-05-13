Kazakhstan edges closer to major breakthrough in national geological mapping
Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is nearing the completion of its 2019-2024 State Program for Geological and Geophysical Exploration, covering 2.014 million square kilometers (91.6 percent of the target area). The program aims to enhance investment in subsoil resources, promote sustainable mineral development, and ensure full geological coverage by 2026.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy