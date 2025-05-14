Azerbaijan highlights Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park's progress
In the Araz Valley Economic Zone of Azerbaijan, 16 business entities and three non-resident entrepreneurs have thrown their hats in the ring, with a total investment of 130 million manat ($76.47 million) on the table, aiming to roll out 1,800 jobs. More than a third of the sprawling 200-hectare park has been handed over to enterprising folks, with a cool 35 million manat ($17.4 million) already in the pot. Two enterprises are up and running, and a few more are in the pipeline.
