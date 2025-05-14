Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 14, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 45 currencies increased compared to May 13.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,153 rials, and one euro is 637,205 rials, while on May 13, one euro was 628,33 rials.

Currency Rial on May 14 Rial on May 13 1 US dollar USD 570,153 565,881 1 British pound GBP 757,027 746,430 1 Swiss franc CHF 677,897 671,373 1 Swedish króna SEK 58,593 57,674 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,028 54,172 1 Danish krone DKK 85,419 84,232 1 Indian rupee INR 6,691 6,661 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,249 154,086 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,854,975 1,840,357 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,592 201,146 100 Japanese yen JPY 385,928 382,073 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,130 72,619 1 Omani rial OMR 1,481,037 1,469,915 1 Canadian dollar CAD 408,458 404,064 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 338,460 331,771 1 South African rand ZAR 31,124 30,910 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,700 14,596 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,094 7,020 1 Qatari riyal QAR 156,635 155,462 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,531 43,230 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 368,980 360,344 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,041 150,902 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,516,364 1,505,003 1 Singapore dollar SGD 437,672 433,243 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 469,502 466,224 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,078 18,932 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 270 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 417,976 416,131 1 Libyan dinar LYD 104,268 103,410 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,131 78,564 100 Thai baht THB 1,714,512 1,690,735 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 131,914 131,643 1,000 South Korean won KRW 401,821 399,008 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 804,165 798,140 1 euro EUR 637,205 628,334 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 112,096 110,366 1 Georgian lari GEL 208,016 206,389 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,291 33,940 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,156 8,071 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,102 172,857 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 335,377 332,635 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,022,273 1,014,586 1 Tajik somoni TJS 55,006 54,413 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,940 161,351 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,134 6,096

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 798,459 rials and $1 costs 714,439 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 776,710 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,979 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 833,000–836,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 931,000–934,000 rials.

