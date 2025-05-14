Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Business

Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 14

Business Materials 14 May 2025 09:37 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 14, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 45 currencies increased compared to May 13.

As for CBI, $1 equals 570,153 rials, and one euro is 637,205 rials, while on May 13, one euro was 628,33 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 14

Rial on May 13

1 US dollar

USD

570,153

565,881

1 British pound

GBP

757,027

746,430

1 Swiss franc

CHF

677,897

671,373

1 Swedish króna

SEK

58,593

57,674

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

55,028

54,172

1 Danish krone

DKK

85,419

84,232

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,691

6,661

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,249

154,086

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,854,975

1,840,357

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,592

201,146

100 Japanese yen

JPY

385,928

382,073

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,130

72,619

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,481,037

1,469,915

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

408,458

404,064

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

338,460

331,771

1 South African rand

ZAR

31,124

30,910

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,700

14,596

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,094

7,020

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

156,635

155,462

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,531

43,230

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

368,980

360,344

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,041

150,902

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,516,364

1,505,003

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

437,672

433,243

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

469,502

466,224

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,078

18,932

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

270

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

417,976

416,131

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

104,268

103,410

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,131

78,564

100 Thai baht

THB

1,714,512

1,690,735

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

131,914

131,643

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

401,821

399,008

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

804,165

798,140

1 euro

EUR

637,205

628,334

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

112,096

110,366

1 Georgian lari

GEL

208,016

206,389

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,291

33,940

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,156

8,071

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

174,102

172,857

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

335,377

332,635

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,022,273

1,014,586

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

55,006

54,413

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,940

161,351

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,134

6,096

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 798,459 rials and $1 costs 714,439 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 776,710 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 694,979 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 833,000–836,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 931,000–934,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more