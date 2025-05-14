Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's gas exports decline in 4M2025

Economy Materials 14 May 2025 07:03 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's gas export volume reached eight billion cubic meters from January to April 2025, reflecting a decrease of 5.9 percent compared to the 8.5 bcm exported in the corresponding timeframe of the previous year. This signifies a contraction of 500 million cubic meters.
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14.​ Azerbaijan exported eight billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas abroad from January through April 2025

The data obtained by Trend from the Ministry of Energy shows that this figure decreased by 500 million cubic meters (5.9 percent) compared to the same period last year (8.5 bcm).

To note, during the first four months of this year, Azerbaijan produced 16.7 bcm of natural gas. Of this volume, 4.5 bcm fell to the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), nine bcm to Shah Deniz, 0.5 bcm to the Absheron field, and about 2.7 bcm to SOCAR.

During this period, four bcm of Azerbaijani gas made its way to Europe, while 3.1 bcm found a home in Türkiye, including 1.9 bcm via TANAP, and 0.9 bcm headed over to Georgia.

