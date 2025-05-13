Azerbaijan lists products with top price increases and decreases in April 2025

In April 2025, Azerbaijan experienced a rollercoaster of price changes, with food items like oils, fruits, and vegetables climbing the ladder, while flour, eggs, and nuts took a nosedive. Non-food products and services held their ground, with a few price shifts in shoes, jewelry, and air travel throwing a curveball.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register