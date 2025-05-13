II International Forum of Agricultural Innovations held within framework of Caspian Agro-2025 exhibition (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The II International Forum of Agricultural Innovations was held within the framework of the Caspian Agro-2025 exhibition. The forum featured panel discussions on various sectors of agriculture, Trend reports.

The moderator of the first panel session, dedicated to the theme "The World after Baku COP29: Achievements, Prospects and Opportunities in Climate Change Issues", the head of the office of the Ministry of Agriculture Azad Jafarli touched upon the importance of holding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the conference, Georgian Minister of Environment and Agriculture Davit Songulashvili noted that COP29 held in Azerbaijan made an important contribution to the fight against climate change, created new opportunities for sustainable development of the agricultural sector, investment and trade.

Speaking about the negative impact of climate change on agriculture, Somalia's Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation Mohamed Abdi Khayir stressed that global cooperation in this area is extremely important, as the effects of climate change pose threats to food and water security worldwide.

Turkish Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Abdulkadir Polat stressed the importance of efficient use of natural resources in the context of climate change. He noted that Türkiye is sensitive to environmental issues.

In her speech, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Ilhama Gadimova emphasized that leading positions in the initiatives developed within the framework of COP29 create a unique opportunity to transform Azerbaijan into a regional and global center for agro-climate diplomacy.

Speaking about the results of COP29, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalcin Rafiyev noted that this international event became a turning point in the history of climate negotiations against the backdrop of a complex geopolitical situation. The representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that important and effective decisions in the context of multilateral diplomacy were made at the event.

The Ambassador of Brazil to Azerbaijan Manuel Montenegro noted that the measures envisaged within the framework of COP29 are comprehensive and form the basis for expanding access to financial resources for the most climate-vulnerable groups of farmers, creating intelligent and climate-resilient agricultural and food systems.

The forum included various panel sessions that discussed the role of agricultural innovation in ensuring food security, the introduction of innovative solutions to increase crop yields, ways to use land and water resources more efficiently, measures to combat climate change and issues of global cooperation in this area.

The sessions included an exchange of views on the topic and answers to participants’ questions.