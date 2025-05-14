Azerbaijan's internet speed takes leap in last few years

The average internet speed in Azerbaijan has soared, going from 10 Mbps in early 2020 to more than 70 Mbps by 2025, a remarkable rise. Another factor that helped close the digital gap was the increase in fiber-optic coverage, which went from zero in 2020 to over one hundred percent by 2024.

