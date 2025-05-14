Azerbaijan's internet speed takes leap in last few years
The average internet speed in Azerbaijan has soared, going from 10 Mbps in early 2020 to more than 70 Mbps by 2025, a remarkable rise. Another factor that helped close the digital gap was the increase in fiber-optic coverage, which went from zero in 2020 to over one hundred percent by 2024.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy