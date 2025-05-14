Iran lifts veil on nation's tea leaf sale indicators
Between the 21st of April and the 12th of May in 2025, Iran scooped up 41,300 tons of tea leaves, shelling out 9.97 trillion rials (roughly $17.5 million) to farmers in the Gilan and Mazandaran provinces. Roughly three-quarters of the tea leaves found their way to processing factories, while the remaining quarter was scooped up by the state. The nation is gearing up to scoop up 140,000 tons of tea leaves before the curtain falls on the current Iranian year.
